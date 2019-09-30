Mt. Vernon receives zoning application for cannabis dispensary - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mt. Vernon receives zoning application for cannabis dispensary

Posted: Updated:

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Thrive Dispensary could possibly call Mt. Vernon their next place of business. Thrive Dispensary has two other locations in Anna and Harrisburg. 

Mt. Vernon Mayor John Lewis explains multiple entities have reached out to the city, showing interest in opening businesses to sell recreational cannabis in the community. 

Mayor Lewis says, "They've already applied to our zoning board for a conditional use permit to locate on 45th Street."

After months of research Mt. Vernon city leaders passed an ordinance to allow cannabis sales in the city. The cannabis ordinance also allows the city to have a say in the location of any dispensary business that comes to town. Mayor Lewis says although the state claims cannabis sales will bring revenue. The city is also concerned with how much this new law is costing.

Mayor Lewis explains, "Our three K-9 dogs are going to be worthless on January 1. All the new equipment that we're going to have to buy, our officers, and we don't even know how much those expenses are going to be."

Mayor Lewis says the city will not stop anyone from coming in, but they're relying on other departments in the city to help them make decisions.

The zoning board expected to make a decision, sometime in mid-October.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.