Murphysboro teachers ready to strike Thursday

UPDATE 9/30/19 AT 8:00 P.M.

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- The Murphysboro Education Association (MEA) set a strike date for Thursday, October 3. The MEA says there are no negotiations set, and says it is currently waiting for the Murphysboro CUSD 186 Board to provide its availability.

ORIGINAL STORY 9/30/19 AT 6:28 P.M.

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Monday afternoon, Murphysboro Education Association (MEA) members voted overwhelmingly to reject Murphysboro School District 186 Board of Education’s (BOE) last, best offer, paving way for a strike.

No date has been set, but the MEA says it may happen in the coming days.

MEA spokeswoman Lisa Shields released the following statement:

Our members spoke loudly when they voted overwhelmingly to reject the Board’s last best offer. We remain willing to negotiate and hopeful a strike can be avoided. We are asking the board to put students first and come back to the table. We want what is best for our community. Although we can legally go on strike as soon as tomorrow - no strike date has been set. The message to parents tonight is a simple one: a strike is a real possibility. We want parents to have as much time as possible to make arrangements for their children in the event of a strike. Please know that a strike may happen within the coming days. We will update everyone as soon as we have more information.

The Murphysboro CUSD 186 Board also released a statement to News 3. We have included part of it below.