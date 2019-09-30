Murphysboro teachers ready to strike Thursday

Murphysboro teachers reject district’s last offer, potential strike looms.
Mt. Vernon Mayor John Lewis says, the city has received its first zoning application for a business to sell recreational cannabis in the city.
Several local fire departments responded to a field fire located at the east end of Monroe Street, behind a Herrin City work yard.
A mother faces charges, and a toddler is in protective custody, after that child was left in a hot car Sunday.
This week's WSIL-Banterra Player of the Week nominees come from two of our area's unbeaten teams.
The Honor Flight to Washington D.C. happens Tuesday, October 1, and you can help welcome home the 87 veterans at the airport Tuesday evening.
A Christopher man faces several charges including attempted murder in response to a domestic disturbance at a home on North Emma Street.
The Murphysboro Fire Department is on the scene of a fire near the intersection of Old Route 13 and Country Club Road.
"Clueless" actress Stacey Dash has been arrested for allegedly pushing and slapping a man.
State officials have identified areas of Illinois where applicants to grow and sell marijuana legally would get preference under the law's social equity provision.
