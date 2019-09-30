Johnston City mom charged with leaving child in hot car

JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- A mother faces charges and a toddler is in protective custody after that child was left in a hot car Sunday.

A couple walking into the Johnston City Dollar General called 911 when they saw a 2 year-old boy strapped into the backseat of car that was off with the windows rolled up.

"We immediately got the child out of the car. The child was hot to the touch, breathing heavy. We put the child in one of our squad cars and called for an ambulance immediately to try to cool the child down," said Johnston City Police Chief William Stark.

Stark says officers couldn't find the mother for nearly 20 minutes. When they did, 33 year-old Devyn Imhoff was placed under arrest.

"After reviewing the videos inside Dollar General, it was determined that she was in there for approximately 40 minutes," said Stark.

Stark says after the child was safe, police measured just how hot it was inside the car.

"After we got there and we took measurements of the car and temperature, it was 130 degrees inside that car," said Stark.

Imhoff was charged with endangering the life of a child and abandonment, as well as obstructing justice because police say she kept changing her story.

That obstruction charge is the only felony Imhoff was charged with, the others are misdemeanors.

"In my opinion, something like that, a child so close to death, I think there ought to be more options for law enforcement to charge with more serious crimes," said Stark.

Stark says he's thankful to the couple who called 911 and quick action from first responders.

DCFS took custody of the 2 year old along with Imhoff's other child, who was not in the car.