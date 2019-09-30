Welcome home veterans from Honor Flight on October 1 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Welcome home veterans from Honor Flight on October 1

MARION (WSIL) -- The Honor Flight to Washington D.C. happens Tuesday, October 1, and you can help welcome home the 87 veterans at the airport Tuesday evening.

You can park at one of several off-site parking lots with shuttles provided. The off-site parking is available from Sam's Club, Cornerstone Church (next to Sam's Club), and Community of Faith Church (across from the airport). Rides Mass Transit will take people to the airport from those locations for free every 15 minutes.

Festivities at the airport start at 5 p.m. and the veterans should be arriving around 8 p.m.

This is the sixth Honor Flight for Veteran's Airport.

