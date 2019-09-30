Christopher man charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing woman

CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- A Christopher man faces several charges including attempted murder in response to a domestic disturbance at a home on North Emma Street.

Christopher Police say they responded to the home and found a woman with serious stab injuries requiring medical attention.

Eric Lee Wakefield has been arrested, and charged with three felonies: attempted murder with intent to kill/injure, aggravated domestic battery, and aggravated battery/ use of a deadly weapon.

Wakefield has a bail review set for Tuesday, October 1 and a preliminary hearing set for October 23.