Christopher man charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing woman

A Christopher man faces several charges including attempted murder in response to a domestic disturbance at a home on North Emma Street.
The Murphysboro Fire Department is on the scene of a fire near the intersection of Old Route 13 and Country Club Road.
Several local fire departments responded to a field fire located at the east end of Monroe Street, behind a Herrin City work yard.
"Clueless" actress Stacey Dash has been arrested for allegedly pushing and slapping a man.
State officials have identified areas of Illinois where applicants to grow and sell marijuana legally would get preference under the law's social equity provision.
The U.S. Navy is investigating the death of an Illinois sailor onboard the USS Nimitz.
WSIL - Afternoon temperatures in the 90s will put many locations near record levels Tuesday afternoon. ...
A new and colorful attraction is now open in downtown St. Louis - a 200-foot-tall Ferris wheel.
Health officials are urging Kentuckians to get vaccinated against the flu.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- U.S. citizen living in California charged with spying on behalf of Chinese government. This story is breaking and will be updated as we learn more.
