Second annual STEAM Night at Washington Elementary

(WSIL) -- Looking for a free family fun event? Washington Elementary School in Marion is hosting their second annual STEAM night Tuesday. There will be various interactive activities to get folks involved in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math.

Third grade teacher, Blake Hampleman, elaborates, "This is our second annual STEAM night that we are planning on having, multiple activities and presentations from all over southern Illinois."

Hampleman says the event aims to educate students with hands-on activities that they don't get to experience every day, "We definitely want to strive to make people aware that there are things outside of other curricula that we have in the regular day. We want to make this environment that people can learn and engage with each other."

Fifth grader, Cooper Whiting, says "They had robots in the library and you could program them on the Chromebook ... to go in circles and forwards and backward and to the side."

Fifth grader, Nevaeh Beck, says, "I'm excited for like all of it. Last year, I had a fun time making the slime. They gave us a bag and then we put the glue in the bag and then they asked us the color that we wanted it."

The event brought out nearly 400 people last year and they are hoping for more this year.

Hampleman says, "We'd like to have everybody from the southern Illinois area come in. If they would like to be mystified by all the things that STEAM can offer for everybody, we want to invite them."

The event takes place Tuesday night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Our very own WSIL Weather Team will also have a station teaching families about weather. Please come out and join them in the fun.