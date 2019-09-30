Multiple departments respond to field fire in Herrin - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Multiple departments respond to field fire in Herrin

HERRIN (WSIL) -- Several local fire departments are on the scene of a field fire located at the east end of Monroe Street, behind a Herrin City work yard.

Herrin Fire Department responded around 1:00 P.M. and called for mutual aid from Williamson County Fire Protection District, Johnston City, West Frankfort, Carterville, and Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge.

Crews brought in field fire equipment such as ATVs to fight the fire. They are continuing to get the blaze under control.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

