Multiple departments respond to field fire in Herrin

Several local fire departments responded to a field fire located at the east end of Monroe Street, behind a Herrin City work yard.
The Murphysboro Fire Department is on the scene of a fire near the intersection of Old Route 13 and Country Club Road.
WSIL - Afternoon temperatures in the 90s will put many locations near record levels Tuesday afternoon. ...
A new and colorful attraction is now open in downtown St. Louis - a 200-foot-tall Ferris wheel.
Health officials are urging Kentuckians to get vaccinated against the flu.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- U.S. citizen living in California charged with spying on behalf of Chinese government. This story is breaking and will be updated as we learn more.
CVS is pulling a heartburn drug off the shelves over cancer concerns.
Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday he has signed a law that allowing athletes at California universities make money from their images, names or likenesses.
Grassy Road will be closed just west of Route 148 for 30 days starting September 30.
Carbondale teachers are set to rally Monday afternoon for what they call a "fair contract".
