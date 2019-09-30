House fire near Carbondale - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

House fire near Carbondale

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Murphysboro Fire Department is on the scene of a fire near the intersection of Old Route 13 and Country Club Road.

A two-story farm house located at 4704 Country Club Road has flames coming out through the roof at this time. There is also a business at this location, KC's Pet grooming and boarding, but it is not affected.

We will update this story as we learn more.

