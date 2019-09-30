October starts hot - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

October starts hot

WSIL - Afternoon temperatures in the 90s will put many locations near record levels Tuesday afternoon.  Wednesday looks to be just as hot.  A cold front moving in should bring a break from the extreme conditions and could drop temperatures to near seasonal normals for the weekend. 

Jim has a forecast full of big temperatures and overall small chances for rain on News 3 this evening. 

