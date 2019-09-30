CVS suspends sale of Zantac over possible cancer link - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

CVS suspends sale of Zantac over possible cancer link

Posted: Updated:

(CNN) -- CVS is pulling a heartburn drug off the shelves over cancer concerns.

The pharmacy chain says it has stopped selling Zantac and its own generic version of the medication.

The move comes after the US Food and Drug Administration said acid-reducing medicines with Ranitidine contain low levels of an impurity that could cause cancer.

Despite CVS's decision to stop selling the medicine, Zantac and its generic counterpart have not been recalled.

But CVS says customers who have already bought the products can return them for a refund.

