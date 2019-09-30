Grassy Road closing for 30 days for bridge reconstruction - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Grassy Road closing for 30 days for bridge reconstruction

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Grassy Road will be closed just west of Route 148 for 30 days starting September 30. The closure is to allow for the reconstruction of the bridge.

Motorists are encouraged seek alternate routes while this work is completed. 

