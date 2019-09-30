Grassy Road closing for 30 days for bridge reconstruction

Last year, BBB received more than 500 complaints involving 50 companies based in the region, and more than 518,000 consumers called BBB to check out these area businesses.

Former Southern Illinois University track and field standout DeAnna Price has made US history as the first woman to take home gold in the hammer toss at the IAAF World Championships on Saturday.

Participants can submit their names to NASA, and those names will be added to a silicon chip that will travel under a glass plate on the Mars 2020 rover.

The last day of September will feel more like the middle of July or August as near record heat grips the region.

JACOB (WSIL) -- More than a thousand people gathered in Jacob this weekend to take part in the 13th Annual Raddle the Bottoms. The music festival raises money for Sandra's Comfort Incorporated, a volunteer organization that helps cancer patients with their financial burden. Along with multiple music acts, the event offered food and games with an all-you-can eat chicken or BBQ dinner. Organizer Jonie Fisher says the event continues to grow and get better each year, allowi...