Grassy Road closing for 30 days for bridge reconstruction

Grassy Road will be closed just west of Route 148 for 30 days starting September 30.
Grassy Road will be closed just west of Route 148 for 30 days starting September 30.
Carbondale teachers are set to rally Monday afternoon for what they call a "fair contract".
Carbondale teachers are set to rally Monday afternoon for what they call a "fair contract".
Last year, BBB received more than 500 complaints involving 50 companies based in the region, and more than 518,000 consumers called BBB to check out these area businesses.
Last year, BBB received more than 500 complaints involving 50 companies based in the region, and more than 518,000 consumers called BBB to check out these area businesses.
Proceeds from the 7th Annual Car Show will go towards supporting automotive and culinary students at Rend Lake College.
Proceeds from the 7th Annual Car Show will go towards supporting automotive and culinary students at Rend Lake College.
Former Southern Illinois University track and field standout DeAnna Price has made US history as the first woman to take home gold in the hammer toss at the IAAF World Championships on Saturday.
Former Southern Illinois University track and field standout DeAnna Price has made US history as the first woman to take home gold in the hammer toss at the IAAF World Championships on Saturday.
Participants can submit their names to NASA, and those names will be added to a silicon chip that will travel under a glass plate on the Mars 2020 rover.
Participants can submit their names to NASA, and those names will be added to a silicon chip that will travel under a glass plate on the Mars 2020 rover.
The last day of September will feel more like the middle of July or August as near record heat grips the region.
The last day of September will feel more like the middle of July or August as near record heat grips the region.
GAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- Hundreds received free dental, vision, and medical care in Cape Girardeau at the Shawnee Center Sunday morning.
GAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- Hundreds received free dental, vision, and medical care in Cape Girardeau at the Shawnee Center Sunday morning.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- On Sunday, a Johnston City mother was arrested after leaving her toddler in a hot car for more than 40 minutes.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- On Sunday, a Johnston City mother was arrested after leaving her toddler in a hot car for more than 40 minutes.