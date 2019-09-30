Carbondale teachers set to rally amid contract stalemate

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale teachers are set to rally Monday afternoon for what they call a "fair contract".

According to a press release from the Illinois Education Association, a rally to show support for the Carbondale Education Association members will begin Monday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. at the Carbondale Middle School.

Following the rally, the Carbondale Education Association bargaining team and Carbondale Elementary School District #95 Board of Education will meet with a federal mediator.

The Carbondale Education Association filed a notice to strike last week, allowing teachers to go on strike as early as October 4. A majority of union members must approve the strike before it occurs.

The teachers are negotiating for pay increases and more support to help with student disciplinary matters.

"We have to have systems in place consistently so that we can help the students and address those safety concerns," union president Melissa Norman told News 3 last week.

"Going on strike is the last thing we want to do," Norman explained "We actually have another bargaining sessions scheduled for October 3 with the (Carbondale Elementary District #95) Board of Education so our hope is to be able to bargain and come to an agreement at that time.

District 95 includes Parrish, Thomas and Lewis elementary schools, as well as Carbondale Middle School. The Carbondale Education Association includes 136 teachers, social workers, and other licensed professionals.

