GOP congressman blasts as 'repugnant' Trump civil war tweet

WASHINGTON (AP) - A Republican congressman is slamming as "beyond repugnant" President Donald Trump's tweet of a conservative pastor's comment that removing Trump from office would provoke a "civil war-like fracture" in America.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a former Air Force pilot who represents an Illinois district Trump won in 2016, tweeted Sunday, "I have visited nations ravaged by civil war. ... I have never imagined such a quote to be repeated by a President. This is beyond repugnant."

Trump had tweeted a comment from the Rev. Robert Jeffress, pastor of the Southern Baptist megachurch First Baptist Dallas. On "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday, Jeffress said, "If the Democrats are successful in removing the president from office, it will cause a civil war-like fracture in this nation from which our country will never heal."

