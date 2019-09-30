Former Saluki star DeAnna Price makes U.S. history in hammer tos - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Former Saluki star DeAnna Price makes U.S. history in hammer toss at World Championships

QATAR (WSIL) -- Former Southern Illinois University track and field standout DeAnna Price has made US history as the first woman to take home gold in the hammer toss at the IAAF World Championships on Saturday. 

Price threw 254'-4" (77.54m) on her third attempt to secure the title.

The former Saluki's first toss of 252'-2" (76.87m), which would have stood as the farthest mark before Price's two-foot improvement on her third attempt.  

Price's closest competitor was Joanna Fiodorow of Poland, who came in second with a toss of 250'-5" (76.35m). 

Price's final mark of 254'-4" (77.54m) came within two feet of her current US record of 256'-8" (78.24m) set at the 2019 USATF Outdoor Championships in Des Moines, Iowa.  

With the gold medal already secured, Price decided to take her final throw and tossed for 248'-3" (75.68m) before falling to the ground and breaking out in tears of joy. 

J.C. Lambert, SIU's throws coach, coached Price during the World Championships and could be seen in the crowd gleaming with pride. 
 
 

