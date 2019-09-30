7th Annual Car Show returns to Rend Lake College

INA (WSIL) -- Proceeds from the 7th Annual Car Show will go towards supporting automotive and culinary students at Rend Lake College.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 5 on the main campus with awards starting at 12:30 p.m.

The show will feature 24 award categories, judged by RLC automotive students, and the first 100 to register will also receive a participation award, built by the students. In addition, there will be a 50/50 drawing and door prizes every 15 minutes.

Hot Rod Nights will be providing music, and concessions will also be available for purchase.

Organizers say the $15 registration fee will help fund the RLC automotive student scholarships.

Students from the Rend Lake College Culinary Program will have two food stands. A Burger Stand with a choice of hand-formed 6 ounce ground chuck patties or marinated chicken breast and a Street Taco Stand.

More information about the Car Show can be found here.