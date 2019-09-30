12-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run crash in Missouri - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

12-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run crash in Missouri

LEBANON, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a hit-and-run driver struck and killed a 12-year-old girl who had run onto a Missouri highway to grab a ball.

Lebanon police identified the girl killed in Saturday's crash as Jailei Luke. KYTV reports that her Jailei's grandmother, Maxine Sherrer, says she was playing in the yard with her cousins when a ball got away from them. She then ran onto Missouri 5 to get it.

Police say a black pickup truck hit her and left the scene. Jailei was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

