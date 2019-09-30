NASA offers opportunity to "Send Your Name to Mars" - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

NASA offers opportunity to "Send Your Name to Mars"

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Have you ever dreamt of traveling out of this world? Maybe to Mars? Well, now is your chance to have your name etched in history! 

No, you won't get the chance to travel to Mars, but more than 10 million people have submitted their names to NASA’s "Send Your Name to Mars" campaign. The campaign ends September 30th at 11 p.m. CDT, so you'll have to sign up Monday.

Participants can submit their names to NASA, and those names will be added to a silicon chip that will travel under a glass plate on the Mars 2020 rover. 

That chip can hold lines "smaller than one-thousandth the width of a human hair," according to a NASA, with a chip the size of a dime able to hold millions of names. 

An image of the chip will be uploaded to the mission website once it is installed in the rover.

The rover carrying the names may launch as early as July 2020, and is expected to reach Mars in February 2021. 

It will search for signs of past life and collect samples before returning to Earth. 

This upcoming mission will also prepare NASA to send astronauts to explore Mars.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • NASA offers opportunity to "Send Your Name to Mars"

    NASA offers opportunity to "Send Your Name to Mars"

    Monday, September 30 2019 8:02 AM EDT2019-09-30 12:02:09 GMT

    Participants can submit their names to NASA, and those names will be added to a silicon chip that will travel under a glass plate on the Mars 2020 rover. 

    Participants can submit their names to NASA, and those names will be added to a silicon chip that will travel under a glass plate on the Mars 2020 rover. 

  • Near record heat for the last day of September

    Near record heat for the last day of September

    Monday, September 30 2019 6:50 AM EDT2019-09-30 10:50:08 GMT

    The last day of September will feel more like the middle of July or August as near record heat grips the region. 

    The last day of September will feel more like the middle of July or August as near record heat grips the region. 

  • Raddle the Bottoms raises money for cancer patients

    Raddle the Bottoms raises money for cancer patients

    Monday, September 30 2019 12:05 AM EDT2019-09-30 04:05:42 GMT
    JACOB (WSIL) -- More than a thousand people gathered in Jacob this weekend to take part in the 13th Annual Raddle the Bottoms. The music festival raises money for Sandra's Comfort Incorporated, a volunteer organization that helps cancer patients with their financial burden. Along with multiple music acts, the event offered food and games with an all-you-can eat chicken or BBQ dinner. Organizer Jonie Fisher says the event continues to grow and get better each year, allowi...
    JACOB (WSIL) -- More than a thousand people gathered in Jacob this weekend to take part in the 13th Annual Raddle the Bottoms. The music festival raises money for Sandra's Comfort Incorporated, a volunteer organization that helps cancer patients with their financial burden. Along with multiple music acts, the event offered food and games with an all-you-can eat chicken or BBQ dinner. Organizer Jonie Fisher says the event continues to grow and get better each year, allowi...
    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.