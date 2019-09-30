NASA offers opportunity to "Send Your Name to Mars"

Participants can submit their names to NASA, and those names will be added to a silicon chip that will travel under a glass plate on the Mars 2020 rover.
The last day of September will feel more like the middle of July or August as near record heat grips the region.
GAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- Hundreds received free dental, vision, and medical care in Cape Girardeau at the Shawnee Center Sunday morning.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- On Sunday, a Johnston City mother was arrested after leaving her toddler in a hot car for more than 40 minutes.
JOHNSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A 22-year-old was airlifted to a hospital Sunday after a side-by-side rolled on top of him.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- This weekend thousands enjoyed the third annual Saluki Con hosted at the SIU Student Center.
POPE COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Pope County Sheriff's Department is investigating a vehicle rollover crash that injured multiple people, including children, Sunday afternoon.
(WSIL) -- Temperatures are back in the low 90's today, but it will likely feel like middle to upper 90's once you factor in the humidity.
MARION (WSIL) -- Hundreds enjoyed festivities at the 11th annual HubFest in Marion on Saturday. The Marion's Tower Square was filled with food venders, a beer garden, live music, and car show. HubFest is a family friendly event for people of all ages. Attendees are able to enjoy games, contests, and a pet parade. HubFest wrapped up late Saturday night with live performers and music from local area bands.
