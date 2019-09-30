NASA offers opportunity to "Send Your Name to Mars"

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Have you ever dreamt of traveling out of this world? Maybe to Mars? Well, now is your chance to have your name etched in history!

No, you won't get the chance to travel to Mars, but more than 10 million people have submitted their names to NASA’s "Send Your Name to Mars" campaign. The campaign ends September 30th at 11 p.m. CDT, so you'll have to sign up Monday.

Participants can submit their names to NASA, and those names will be added to a silicon chip that will travel under a glass plate on the Mars 2020 rover.

That chip can hold lines "smaller than one-thousandth the width of a human hair," according to a NASA, with a chip the size of a dime able to hold millions of names.

An image of the chip will be uploaded to the mission website once it is installed in the rover.

The rover carrying the names may launch as early as July 2020, and is expected to reach Mars in February 2021.

It will search for signs of past life and collect samples before returning to Earth.

This upcoming mission will also prepare NASA to send astronauts to explore Mars.