Indiana: Harmful algae blooms detected on Ohio River

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana officials are warning people about harmful algae blooms on the Ohio River near Cincinnati, Ohio, and Louisville, Kentucky.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the Indiana State Department of Health issued the warning on Friday, cautioning swimmers and boaters to be careful in all recreational waters this time of the year.

The agencies advised boaters and swimmers to avoid contact with visible algae and swallowing water and to bathe with warm, soapy water after coming in contact with water, especially before preparing or consuming food. Pets and livestock should also not be allowed to swim in or drink untreated water.

Exposure to the algae blooms can lead to rashes, eye irritation, nausea, and other symptoms.

