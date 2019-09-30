Near record heat for the last day of September

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The last day of September will feel more like the middle of July or August as near record heat grips the region.

A big upper-level ridge centered over the middle of the country will bring us a few more days of afternoon temperatures in the lower 90s and little to no chance of rain.

Forecasted High Temperatures Record

WSIL 93 95 (1922)

PADUCAH 93 91 (1998)

CAPE GIRARDEAU 93 95 (1971)

Near record temperatures will stick around through Wednesday, but fall is set to arrive on Thursday. A strong cold front will arrive Thursday morning and temperatures will plummet. Unfortunately, there's only a chance for an isolated shower or storm along the front.

The potent cold front will drop morning temperatures by next weekend into the upper 40s and afternoons in the low to mid 70s.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3.