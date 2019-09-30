Kentucky health officials urge flu vaccinations - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky health officials urge flu vaccinations

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Health officials are urging Kentuckians to get vaccinated against the flu.

The Department for Public Health said in a statement last week that there had already been 154 lab-confirmed flu cases in the state. The official flu season started Sunday and runs through May 16, 2020.

Health Commissioner Angela Dearinger says vaccination is the best way to prevent the virus, which can be debilitating and sometimes deadly. Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, sneezing and body aches.

Although vaccination is recommended for everyone 6 months old and over, officials say populations at higher risk for complications include young children, older adults and pregnant women.

Last year, Kentucky reported 194 flu-related deaths, two of which were children.

