Application period for 2020 hemp program starts in November

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials say growers and processors wanting to participate in the state's 2020 hemp program can start applying for a license in mid-November.

State Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles says an online application is being added to the application process with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.

Quarles says the department will accept grower applications from Nov. 15 to March 15 next year. Processor applications also can be submitted starting Nov. 15. The department says it eventually hopes to move to a year-round processor application.

Kentucky has been at the forefront of hemp's resurgence. Hemp was legalized as a farm commodity as part of the new federal farm bill.

Two Kentucky lawmakers, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and U.S. Rep. James Comer, played key roles in pushing Congress to legalize the crop.

