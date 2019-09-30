Raddle the Bottoms raises money for cancer patients

JACOB (WSIL) -- More than a thousand people gathered in Jacob this weekend to take part in the 13th Annual Raddle the Bottoms.

The music festival raises money for Sandra's Comfort Incorporated, a volunteer organization that helps cancer patients with their financial burden.

Along with multiple music acts, the event offered food and games with an all-you-can eat chicken or BBQ dinner.

Organizer Jonie Fisher says the event continues to grow and get better each year, allowing them to help more people.

The event raised more than $26,000 last year. Fisher says she believes they raised even more money this year.