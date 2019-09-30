Raddle the Bottoms raises money for cancer patients

GAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- Hundreds received free dental, vision, and medical care in Cape Girardeau at the Shawnee Center Sunday morning.
GAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- Hundreds received free dental, vision, and medical care in Cape Girardeau at the Shawnee Center Sunday morning.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- On Sunday, a Johnston City mother was arrested after leaving her toddler in a hot car for more than 40 minutes.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- On Sunday, a Johnston City mother was arrested after leaving her toddler in a hot car for more than 40 minutes.
JOHNSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A 22-year-old was airlifted to a hospital Sunday after a side-by-side rolled on top of him.
JOHNSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A 22-year-old was airlifted to a hospital Sunday after a side-by-side rolled on top of him.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- This weekend thousands enjoyed the third annual Saluki Con hosted at the SIU Student Center.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- This weekend thousands enjoyed the third annual Saluki Con hosted at the SIU Student Center.
POPE COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Pope County Sheriff's Department is investigating a vehicle rollover crash that injured multiple people, including children, Sunday afternoon.
POPE COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Pope County Sheriff's Department is investigating a vehicle rollover crash that injured multiple people, including children, Sunday afternoon.
(WSIL) -- Temperatures are back in the low 90's today, but it will likely feel like middle to upper 90's once you factor in the humidity.
(WSIL) -- Temperatures are back in the low 90's today, but it will likely feel like middle to upper 90's once you factor in the humidity.
MARION (WSIL) -- Hundreds enjoyed festivities at the 11th annual HubFest in Marion on Saturday. The Marion's Tower Square was filled with food venders, a beer garden, live music, and car show. HubFest is a family friendly event for people of all ages. Attendees are able to enjoy games, contests, and a pet parade. HubFest wrapped up late Saturday night with live performers and music from local area bands.
MARION (WSIL) -- Hundreds enjoyed festivities at the 11th annual HubFest in Marion on Saturday. The Marion's Tower Square was filled with food venders, a beer garden, live music, and car show. HubFest is a family friendly event for people of all ages. Attendees are able to enjoy games, contests, and a pet parade. HubFest wrapped up late Saturday night with live performers and music from local area bands.
Former Southern Illinois University track and field standout DeAnna Price has made US history as the first woman to take home gold in the hammer toss at the IAAF World Championships on Saturday.
Former Southern Illinois University track and field standout DeAnna Price has made US history as the first woman to take home gold in the hammer toss at the IAAF World Championships on Saturday.
A massive 8-foot tall chair now sits along the water's edge at Arrowhead Lake.
A massive 8-foot tall chair now sits along the water's edge at Arrowhead Lake.