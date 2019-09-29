Free dental, vision, and medical care available in Cape Girardea - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Free dental, vision, and medical care available in Cape Girardeau

Posted: Updated:

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- Hundreds received free dental, vision, and medical care in Cape Girardeau at the Shawnee Center Sunday morning.

Remote Area Medical (RAM) is a non-profit provider of mobile clinics bringing medical care to communities nationwide.

The organization relies on hundreds of volunteers in the medical profession to keep its services completely free to patients.

CEO of Remote Area Medical, Jeff Eastman, says giving to those who need it most is what keeps the volunteers working hard.

"They are our neighbors that need some help along the way. Everybody here gets a hand-up and nobody gets a hand-out. It's a hand-up to make a difference. You can come to a RAM clinic and we'll take care of those needs," says Eastman.

The mobile clinic operates on a first come, first serve basis and is completely free.

The clinic will be open again Monday with doors opening at 6 a.m.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Raddle the Bottoms raises money for cancer patients

    Raddle the Bottoms raises money for cancer patients

    Monday, September 30 2019 12:05 AM EDT2019-09-30 04:05:42 GMT
    JACOB (WSIL) -- More than a thousand people gathered in Jacob this weekend to take part in the 13th Annual Raddle the Bottoms. The music festival raises money for Sandra's Comfort Incorporated, a volunteer organization that helps cancer patients with their financial burden. Along with multiple music acts, the event offered food and games with an all-you-can eat chicken or BBQ dinner. Organizer Jonie Fisher says the event continues to grow and get better each year, allowi...
    JACOB (WSIL) -- More than a thousand people gathered in Jacob this weekend to take part in the 13th Annual Raddle the Bottoms. The music festival raises money for Sandra's Comfort Incorporated, a volunteer organization that helps cancer patients with their financial burden. Along with multiple music acts, the event offered food and games with an all-you-can eat chicken or BBQ dinner. Organizer Jonie Fisher says the event continues to grow and get better each year, allowi...

  • Free dental, vision, and medical care available in Cape Girardeau

    Free dental, vision, and medical care available in Cape Girardeau

    Sunday, September 29 2019 11:55 PM EDT2019-09-30 03:55:10 GMT

    GAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- Hundreds received free dental, vision, and medical care in Cape Girardeau at the Shawnee Center Sunday morning. 
     

    GAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- Hundreds received free dental, vision, and medical care in Cape Girardeau at the Shawnee Center Sunday morning. 

  • Mother behind bars after leaving child in car

    Mother behind bars after leaving child in car

    Sunday, September 29 2019 11:46 PM EDT2019-09-30 03:46:51 GMT

    WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- On Sunday, a Johnston City mother was arrested after leaving her toddler in a hot car for more than 40 minutes.  

    WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- On Sunday, a Johnston City mother was arrested after leaving her toddler in a hot car for more than 40 minutes.  

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.