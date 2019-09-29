Free dental, vision, and medical care available in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- Hundreds received free dental, vision, and medical care in Cape Girardeau at the Shawnee Center Sunday morning.

Remote Area Medical (RAM) is a non-profit provider of mobile clinics bringing medical care to communities nationwide.

The organization relies on hundreds of volunteers in the medical profession to keep its services completely free to patients.

CEO of Remote Area Medical, Jeff Eastman, says giving to those who need it most is what keeps the volunteers working hard.

"They are our neighbors that need some help along the way. Everybody here gets a hand-up and nobody gets a hand-out. It's a hand-up to make a difference. You can come to a RAM clinic and we'll take care of those needs," says Eastman.

The mobile clinic operates on a first come, first serve basis and is completely free.

The clinic will be open again Monday with doors opening at 6 a.m.