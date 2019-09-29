Mother behind bars after leaving child in car - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mother behind bars after leaving child in car

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- On Sunday, a Johnston City mother was arrested after leaving her toddler in a hot car for more than 40 minutes. 

Johnston City Police Chief William Stark says 33 year-old Devyn Imhoff left her two-year-old in the car in the parking lot of Dollar General. 

Stark says the car was off and the windows were rolled up. 

Imhoff is charged with child endangerment, leaving a child unattended in a vehicle, and obstructing justice.

The toddler was taken to a hospital but is expected to be okay. 

Stark says DCFS will further the investigation. 

