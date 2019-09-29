Man airlifted after side-by-side crash

JOHNSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A 22-year-old was airlifted to a hospital Sunday after a side-by-side rolled on top of him.

Lieutenant Todd Test with the Goreville Fire Department says the man was riding in an open field near Goreville Road and I-57 exchange.

Test says the man was attempting to turn on a down-hill slope when the side-by-side rolled, causing serious injuries to his legs.

The man was airlifted and taken to a trauma center.

