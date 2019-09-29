Multiple people injured in rollover crash

POPE COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Pope County Sheriff's Department is investigating a vehicle rollover crash that injured multiple people, including children, Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened just before 1 p.m. on Ozark Road in the Bell Smith Springs area.

When first responders arrived, the SUV was on its side.

Air Evac was requested and did land, but it was determined that none of the victims needed to be airlifted.

Victims were taken to local area hospitals by ambulance.

