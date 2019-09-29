Saluki Con draws hundreds to SIU campus

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- This weekend thousands enjoyed the third annual Saluki Con hosted at the SIU Student Center.

The two-day event allowed people to meet actors, authors, and cosplay as their favorite characters.

Author, David Peterson, responsible for writing the Dothraki language in Game of Thrones was at this year's event with a replica of the Iron Throne.

Admission was free for students, and officials at SIU provided tickets for local high schools and community colleges.

Associate Director for Programs at SIU, Vamsi Manne, says the event is great for students and an excellent way to showcase one of the many exciting things to do in Southern Illinois.

"We want people to come experience the area because it's important for us to showcase our wealth because it's not just a campus or college town. We have a plethora of activities to do in the area, and we want tourists to come here for a Comic Con, but also experience the restaurants or opportunities to go hiking or do other outdoors activities," says Manne.