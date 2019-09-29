More 90 degree days ahead, fall weather in the forecast

WSIL -- It was another hot summer like day even though fall is in full swing. High temperatures climbed into the low to mid 90s again today and we have more heat ahead.

Tonight mostly clear skies will stick around with low temperatures dipping into the low 70s and upper 60s staying well above normal. The heat will crank up again tomorrow afternoon with highs climbing into the low to mid 90s with plenty of sunshine. Even though it is the end of September keep heat safety in the back of your mind, especially when working outdoors. Remember to drink plenty of water, wear loose clothing and take breaks indoor when possible.

For those hoping for a little rain, unfortunately a small chance doesn't return until our next cool down. Our next cool down is projected to move into the area by late week with seasonable temperatures.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.