Work on track for WWII naval vessel's move in Evansville - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Work on track for WWII naval vessel's move in Evansville

Posted: Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Officials say work could be completed in November on a project for allowing the move of a restored World War II naval vessel to a more prominent location along the Ohio River in downtown Evansville.

Crews are now building a visitors center and barges so the LST 325 troop landing ship can move to the former site of the Tropicana Evansville casino boat.

Evansville Port Authority chairman Pat Wathen tells the Evansville Courier & Press that the $3.6 million project is on track and within budget after high initial construction bids delayed work.

The ship took part in the 1944 D-Day landings in France and has been based in Evansville since 2005.

LST 325 board member Chris Donahue says the ship's move is planned for April 2020.

Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.