Marion VA offering free flu shots to veterans

MARION (WSIL) -- With the flu season right around the corner the Marion VA Medical Center is offering free flu shots to veterans, who won't have to leave their vehicle.

On Monday, September 30, veterans can head towards the medical center by using Commander Drive where signs will be placed to direct them towards the location where flu shots will be distributed.

Those free shots will be given out beginning at 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The VA says there will be enough shots for about 500 people.

Flu season typically peaks between the months of November and February.

