Another hot and humid day

(WSIL) -- Temperatures are back in the low 90's today, but it will likely feel like middle to upper 90's once you factor in the humidity. There's a small chance for showers and storms north of our viewing area (I-64 and North), but I expect our region to stay dry with partly cloudy skies. We do have a cool down in the forecast, but the hot pattern continues for the weekend.

