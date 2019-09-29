Another hot and humid day - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Another hot and humid day

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- Temperatures are back in the low 90's today, but it will likely feel like middle to upper 90's once you factor in the humidity. There's a small chance for showers and storms north of our viewing area (I-64 and North), but I expect our region to stay dry with partly cloudy skies. We do have a cool down in the forecast, but the hot pattern continues for the weekend. 

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne is back tonight with another look at your forecast. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Another hot and humid day

    Another hot and humid day

    Sunday, September 29 2019 9:48 AM EDT2019-09-29 13:48:35 GMT

    (WSIL) -- Temperatures are back in the low 90's today, but it will likely feel like middle to upper 90's once you factor in the humidity.

    (WSIL) -- Temperatures are back in the low 90's today, but it will likely feel like middle to upper 90's once you factor in the humidity.

  • HubFest celebrated in Marion

    HubFest celebrated in Marion

    Sunday, September 29 2019 12:44 AM EDT2019-09-29 04:44:35 GMT

    MARION (WSIL) -- Hundreds enjoyed festivities at the 11th annual HubFest in Marion on Saturday. The Marion's Tower Square was filled with food venders, a beer garden, live music, and car show. HubFest is a family friendly event for people of all ages. Attendees are able to enjoy games, contests, and a pet parade. HubFest wrapped up late Saturday night with live performers and music from local area bands.

    MARION (WSIL) -- Hundreds enjoyed festivities at the 11th annual HubFest in Marion on Saturday. The Marion's Tower Square was filled with food venders, a beer garden, live music, and car show. HubFest is a family friendly event for people of all ages. Attendees are able to enjoy games, contests, and a pet parade. HubFest wrapped up late Saturday night with live performers and music from local area bands.

  • Price makes US history at IAAF World Championships

    Price makes US history at IAAF World Championships

    Saturday, September 28 2019 8:43 PM EDT2019-09-29 00:43:31 GMT

    Former Southern Illinois University track and field standout DeAnna Price has made US history as the first woman to take home gold in the hammer toss at the IAAF World Championships on Saturday.

    Former Southern Illinois University track and field standout DeAnna Price has made US history as the first woman to take home gold in the hammer toss at the IAAF World Championships on Saturday.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.