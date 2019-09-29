Another hot and humid day

(WSIL) -- Temperatures are back in the low 90's today, but it will likely feel like middle to upper 90's once you factor in the humidity.
MARION (WSIL) -- Hundreds enjoyed festivities at the 11th annual HubFest in Marion on Saturday. The Marion's Tower Square was filled with food venders, a beer garden, live music, and car show. HubFest is a family friendly event for people of all ages. Attendees are able to enjoy games, contests, and a pet parade. HubFest wrapped up late Saturday night with live performers and music from local area bands.
Former Southern Illinois University track and field standout DeAnna Price has made US history as the first woman to take home gold in the hammer toss at the IAAF World Championships on Saturday.
A massive 8-foot tall chair now sits along the water's edge at Arrowhead Lake.
MARION (WSIL) -- Illinois continues to see unemployment rates drop across the state after seeing record-low rates in August.
A new survey wants to hear from you about vaping.
DeAnna Price and Gwen Berry will represent Team USA in the hammer toss while competing for a chance to become a World Champion.
Because of the warm, windy weather and dry vegetation, county officials say open burning is a risk to public safety.
We have a new Banterra Player of the Week.
For Kids' Sake is offering locals a chance to become a superhero for kids in Bangladesh.
