Terrorism charge against SUV driver in suburban Chicago mall

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) - A man accused of driving an SUV through a suburban Chicago shopping mall has been charged with terrorism.

Police in Schaumburg announced early Sunday morning that the state's attorney had authorized the charge against 22-year-old Javier Garcia, of Palatine, Illinois. Garcia also was charged with felony criminal damage to property. He was scheduled to appear in bond court on Sunday.

Investigators said in a statement that they "believe Garcia acted alone, no motive has been determined." He was released to police custody on Friday from the AMITA Health Behavioral Institute.

Video of the Sept. 20 incident posted on social media shows shoppers running for safety in the corridors of the Woodfield Mall as the black Chevy Trailblazer plowed through. Nobody was seriously hurt or hit by the vehicle.

Garcia was immediately arrested after crashing the vehicle into a clothing store.

