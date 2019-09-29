HubFest celebrated in Marion

MARION (WSIL) -- Hundreds enjoyed festivities at the 11th annual HubFest in Marion on Saturday.

Marion's Tower Square was filled with food venders, a beer garden, live music, and car show.

HubFest is a family friendly event for people of all ages. Attendees are able to enjoy games, contests, and a pet parade.

Meredith Ashe, Organizer with Marion Main Street, says HubFest has only become bigger as the years have passed.

"Every year we get bigger and better bands. The car show has gone on every year; this year our car show is dedicated to Brenda Beasely - with her passing this past summer. So we think we'll have a great turnout in support of her, and we just kind of keep building every single year on it,” Ashe said.

HubFest wrapped up late Saturday night with live performers and music from local area bands.

