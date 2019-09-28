Summer temperatures continue to hang on but a cool down is on the way

WSIL -- The summer heat just isn't ready to give up. High temperatures climbed back into the upper 80s and low 90s leaving many of us wondering where Fall snuck off to. The good news is that there's a cool down coming but the bad news is that the 90 degree weather isn't finished with us yet.

Overnight mostly cloudy skies will stick around with lows dipping in the upper 60s and low 70s. Tomorrow will be another hot one. High temperatures are projected to climb back into the 90s with partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or storm is possible but the chance is very small. Overall, Sunday will be another quiet but hot day.

Our next cool down and small chance for rain doesn't return until the later half of the week. Stay cool and hang in there, fall weather will show up eventually!

Meteorologist John Ross will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.