Illinois panel removes DuPage County judge from bench

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) - A northern Illinois judge has been removed from the bench after a state panel found "clear and convincing evidence" he committed multiple instances of misconduct.

Friday's ruling by the Illinois Courts Commission says DuPage County Judge Patrick O'Shea "was totally unapologetic" about his misconduct, lied under oath and abused his position of power.

The unanimous ruling agreed with the state's Judicial Inquiry Board, which alleged that O'Shea made false and misleading statements to Wheaton detectives about a September 2017 case in which he was accused of shooting a bullet through the wall of his apartment. He was acquitted of that charge.

The inquiry board also accused O'Shea of trying to retaliate against two female court employees who accused him of sexual harassment.

O'Shea's attorney says he disagrees with the decision.

