Torrential rains spark flash flooding in northern Illinois

PEOTONE, Ill. (AP) - The National Weather Service says severe thunderstorms that sparked flash flooding over parts of northern Illinois dumped up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain in some areas.

The storms swept across the region Friday and Saturday morning with hail, damaging winds and heavy rains that caused street flooding.

The weather service in Chicago says between 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) and 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain fell roughly along the Interstate 80 corridor.

Those included an 8.03-inch (20.4-centimeter) deluge in Channahon and 7.87 inches (19.9 centimeters) at Peotone.

WGN-TV reports that the storms prompted the cancellation of hundreds of flights at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport.

Flooding warnings remain in effect for several days along numerous rivers in northern Illinois.

