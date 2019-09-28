Kansas City man sentenced to prison for tax fraud scheme - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kansas City man sentenced to prison for tax fraud scheme

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for tax fraud.

Federal prosecutors for Missouri say 40-year-old William Patrick Vogt was sentenced Friday in federal court. Vogt pleaded guilty in May to one count of false statements on a tax return and agreed to pay more than $466,500 restitution to the IRS and nearly $76,000 restitution to the state of Missouri.

Vogt, who owns lawn and landscaping company By The Blade in Parkville, Missouri, admitted he vastly underreported his business income on individual federal income tax returns for 2013 through 2015 for a total of more than $1.4 million.

Prosecutors say Vogt deposited business receipts into his personal account and cashed checks to the company rather than deposit them to hide his income.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.