Report: Arson suspect set fires before attending reunion - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Report: Arson suspect set fires before attending reunion

Posted: Updated:

MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) - A newspaper reports a man traveled from Missouri to Northern California to set more than a dozen wildfires before attending his 50th high school reunion.

A former classmate told the San Jose Mercury News that Freddie Owen Graham appeared happy at the party on Sept. 21. Rich Santoro said Graham, a Milpitas, California native who has lived in the Kansas City area for the past three decades, didn't seem troubled or upset.

However, state fire investigators said Graham told them he was in an "emotional" state over the loss of his wife when he tossed flaming pieces of paper onto the side of a road.

Santoro recalled Graham lamenting about attending the reunion without his wife.

Graham is being held on $2 million bail on 13 counts of arson.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.