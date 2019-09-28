Kentucky's overcrowded jails full of nonviolent offenders - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky's overcrowded jails full of nonviolent offenders

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's overcrowded jails are filled with nonviolent offenders who pose little risk. That's according to an analysis by the Administrative Office of the Courts reported in the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The analysis looked at every defendant in custody on Nov. 1, 2018. Of the 6,796 defendants eligible for release, approximately 71 percent were being held on nonviolent felony charges. The most common of those charges was drug possession. A distant second was theft.

The majority were classified as either low risk or moderate risk for failing to appear in court. They also were considered low risk for committing another crime.

Tara Blair is director of pretrial services. She says the issue is more complex than bail reform.

Blair says, "We have to come up with alternatives for people with substance use disorder."

