Man sentenced in crash that killed Kansas City newlyweds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City man who was driving drunk when his car collided with another vehicle and killed a newlywed couple has been sentenced to 26 years in prison.

Thirty-year-old Preston Moore was sentenced Friday for two counts of driving while intoxicated causing death and one count of driving while suspended.

Jackson County prosecutors said Moore was driving south in northbound lanes of Interstate 49 in November 2017. His car collided head-on with a car carrying 29-year-old Laura Humphrey and 31-year-old Ryan Humphrey, of Kansas City. They died at the scene.

The couple had been married less than nine months.

The Kansas City Star reports Moore's license was suspended after a previous DWI conviction. Witnesses told police he appeared to be driving over 100 mph just before the crash.

