Illinois Wesleyan reports dip in enrollment

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) - Illinois Wesleyan University says its enrollment is down slightly this fall compared to a year ago.

Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management Greg King tells The (Bloomington) Pantagraph that the drop from 1,693 to 1,636 students was expected.

He says the total number of students is within the "sweet spot" that allows the school to provide students with research and experimental opportunities as well as keep the average class size at about 16 students.

The size of the freshman class fell from 540 students last fall to 446 this year. But King says this year's total is just a few short of the 440 to 460 range that he school considers a good size.

The school says that 22 states and 10 countries are represented in the incoming class.

