Volunteers building new home for family hit by deadly fire

FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (AP) - A southern Indiana family whose house was destroyed by a deadly arson is getting a new home thanks to community volunteers.

Dozens of contractors, businesses and residents are building the Hersker family a new home atop their old home's foundation in Floyds Knobs, just north of the Ohio River city of New Albany.

Organizers have also raised more than $23,000 for a college fund for the family's children.

Volunteer Bob Linnert tells the News and Tribune that, "Everybody knows them and everybody loves them."

Forty-seven-year-old Mike Hersker died from burns he suffered in the June fire, which also injured his wife, Dorothy.

Mike Hersker's 15-year-old nephew was sentenced to 17½ years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of arson. He and two siblings lived with the couple.

