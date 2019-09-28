Fury meets faith: Illinois coaches preach football, devotion

By JOHN O'CONNOR

Associated Press

ROCHESTER, Ill. (AP) - It's all football during the 10th annual Leonard Bowl.

The matchup Friday was between the Illinois' winningest high school football coach, Ken Leonard of Sacred Heart-Griffin, who boasts five state championships, and the Rochester Rockets, who have seven titles under coach Derek Leonard, the legend's son.

But to get to this point, players in both programs are schooled in the Leonards' credo: faith first, family second, and then football.

On Friday, Rochester won 56-21 and now trail in the series 7-3.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.