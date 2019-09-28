Democrats in South's governor races hit hurdle: Impeachment - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Democrats in South's governor races hit hurdle: Impeachment

Posted: Updated:

By BRUCE SCHREINER, MELINDA DESLATTE and EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - While Democrats in Washington charge ahead with an impeachment inquiry, their party's candidates for governor in three Southern states are doing their best to steer the conversation away from Republican President Donald Trump and toward safer ground back home.

Off-year elections in Kentucky, Louisiana and Mississippi offer downtrodden southern Democrats a chance to make inroads in a conservative region dominated by Trump and Republicans.

Republicans are trying to pin down the Democratic candidates' positions on impeachment. It's an issue that could energize Trump supporters and aggravate others turned off by the partisan warfare.

For red-state Republicans working to nationalize their races, the news that House members are forging ahead with impeachment proceedings couldn't have come at a better time.

Democratic standard-bearers are doing their best not to take the bait.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.