Increasingly cloudy Saturday

(WSIL) -- Cloud cover should be on the increase throughout the day and into the afternoon. There's a small chance of isolated thunderstorms in southeast Missouri this afternoon, but most should stay dry today. The weekend looks warm with temperatures near or just below 90 in the forecast through the beginning of the week. 

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will be back tonight with another look at your forecast. 

