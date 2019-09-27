Survey: Give your opinion on vaping - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Survey: Give your opinion on vaping

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- A new survey wants to hear from you about vaping.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is joining health departments across the country in trying to learn more about the dangers of vaping.

Some of the questions on the survey deal with understanding why people become ill after vaping -- and how vaping habits different among people.

To take that anonymous survey, click here.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.