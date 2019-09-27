BC-MO-FBH--Prep Scores, MO

By The Associated Press



Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Appleton City/Montrose 70, Chilhowee High School 28

Ava 44, Salem 16

Blue Springs 35, Blue Springs South 17

Blue Valley, Kan. 21, Rockhurst 14

Bolivar 28, Center 12

Boonville 35, Osage 14

Camdenton 57, Hillcrest 7

Cassville 21, East Newton 7

Centralia 34, Brookfield 0

Clark County 38, South Shelby 0

Crest Ridge 26, Wellington-Napoleon 21

Dexter 32, Doniphan 0

Drexel 51, Osceola 6

El Dorado Springs 46, Butler 14

Farmington 49, Poplar Bluff 20

Fayette 21, Westran 18

Francis Howell 42, Troy Buchanan 24

Ft. Zumwalt North 63, Ft. Zumwalt South 0

Grain Valley 41, Winnetonka 20

Joplin 48, Branson 7

Knob Noster 65, Carrollton 7

Lathrop 47, West Platte 0

Lawson 41, North Platte 6

Lexington 46, Holden 16

Lincoln 49, Sweet Springs/Malta Bend 12

Lincoln College Prep 30, Pembroke Hill 7

Lockwood/Golden City 54, Pleasant Hope 16

Lone Jack/Kingville 35, St. Paul Lutheran 14

Maryville 61, Cameron 0

McDonald County 35, Nevada 0

Mid-Buchanan 35, Penney 0

Monett 46, Logan-Rogersville 14

Monroe City 22, Warsaw West Hancock, Ill. 0

Mt. Vernon 46, Aurora 0

North Shelby 46, North Andrew 36

Odessa 42, Oak Grove 10

Orrick 74, Northwest (Hughesville)/Sacred Heart 14

Pierce City 56, Forsyth 0

Raytown 48, Ruskin 6

Savannah 58, Benton 14

Scotland County 46, Salisbury 6

Seneca 15, Lamar 11

Slater 48, Tipton 6

Smithville 48, Smith-Cotton 0

St. Clair 32, Union 12

St. Michael 38, Southeast 14

Timberland 56, Ft. Zumwalt East 14

Waynesville 77, Central (Springfield) 0

West Plains 36, Lebanon 35

Worth County 42, King City 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

East Buchanan vs. Plattsburg, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Gallatin vs. Polo, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Milan vs. Putnam County, ppd. to Sep 30th.

North Kansas City vs. Belton, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Trenton vs. Princeton/Mercer, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

