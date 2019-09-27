BC-MO-FBH--Prep Scores, MO

By The Associated Press
Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Appleton City/Montrose 70, Chilhowee High School 28
Ava 44, Salem 16
Blue Springs 35, Blue Springs South 17
Blue Valley, Kan. 21, Rockhurst 14
Bolivar 28, Center 12
Boonville 35, Osage 14
Camdenton 57, Hillcrest 7
Cassville 21, East Newton 7
Centralia 34, Brookfield 0
Clark County 38, South Shelby 0
Crest Ridge 26, Wellington-Napoleon 21
Dexter 32, Doniphan 0
Drexel 51, Osceola 6
El Dorado Springs 46, Butler 14
Farmington 49, Poplar Bluff 20
Fayette 21, Westran 18
Francis Howell 42, Troy Buchanan 24
Ft. Zumwalt North 63, Ft. Zumwalt South 0
Grain Valley 41, Winnetonka 20
Joplin 48, Branson 7
Knob Noster 65, Carrollton 7
Lathrop 47, West Platte 0
Lawson 41, North Platte 6
Lexington 46, Holden 16
Lincoln 49, Sweet Springs/Malta Bend 12
Lincoln College Prep 30, Pembroke Hill 7
Lockwood/Golden City 54, Pleasant Hope 16
Lone Jack/Kingville 35, St. Paul Lutheran 14
Maryville 61, Cameron 0
McDonald County 35, Nevada 0
Mid-Buchanan 35, Penney 0
Monett 46, Logan-Rogersville 14
Monroe City 22, Warsaw West Hancock, Ill. 0
Mt. Vernon 46, Aurora 0
North Shelby 46, North Andrew 36
Odessa 42, Oak Grove 10
Orrick 74, Northwest (Hughesville)/Sacred Heart 14
Pierce City 56, Forsyth 0
Raytown 48, Ruskin 6
Savannah 58, Benton 14
Scotland County 46, Salisbury 6
Seneca 15, Lamar 11
Slater 48, Tipton 6
Smithville 48, Smith-Cotton 0
St. Clair 32, Union 12
St. Michael 38, Southeast 14
Timberland 56, Ft. Zumwalt East 14
Waynesville 77, Central (Springfield) 0
West Plains 36, Lebanon 35
Worth County 42, King City 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
East Buchanan vs. Plattsburg, ppd. to Sep 28th.
Gallatin vs. Polo, ppd. to Sep 28th.
Milan vs. Putnam County, ppd. to Sep 30th.
North Kansas City vs. Belton, ppd. to Sep 28th.
Trenton vs. Princeton/Mercer, ppd. to Sep 28th.
