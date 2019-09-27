Illinois unemployment rate down to 3.8%

MARION (WSIL) -- Illinois continues to see unemployment rates drop across the state after seeing record-low rates in August.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released updated numbers Thursday showing the state's unemployment rate at 3.8%, dropping from 4.3% from August 2018.

In Southern Illinois, the Carbondale-Marion area is on par with the state after seeing it's unemployment drop by 1.4%, adding 1500 jobs in the process.

Gail Lannom, CEO and president of Priority Staffing, says it's a sign of a strong economy that has added to her workload.

"It becomes a little bit more of a process because of the low unemployment rate, that means people are working so you have to dig a little bit harder to find the people," Lannom said.

Illinois lost more than 45-thousand people between July 2017 and July 2018, according to numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau last December.

Lannom says the loss of residents hasn't made much of an impact on unemployment numbers.

"I understand why they're leaving because it feels like that the state is really putting these taxes on everyone so they're going to neighboring states," Lannom said. "But honestly people can't afford to pick up and move."

With more and more companies transitioning towards automation, Lannom says it's important to teach kids about the value of general labor, something she says starts at home and in the classroom.

"You need to start there and start letting them know what real life is," Lannom said. "Because when it comes down to this, there are many many jobs out there but you have to be qualified."