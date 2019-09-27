Dickinson State president to take over at Kentucky Wesleyan - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Dickinson State president to take over at Kentucky Wesleyan

Posted: Updated:

DICKINSON, N.D. (AP) - Dickinson State University President Thomas Mitzel is leaving to take over at a college in Kentucky.

School officials announced Friday that Mitzel has been selected as the next president of Kentucky Wesleyan College. He will start on Jan. 2.

Mitzel has been at Dickinson State since 2015. He arrived on the heels of a scandal involving hundreds of foreign students who received degrees without completing the necessary course work. Enrollment has seen steady growth under Mitzel after it plummeted in half from a high of 2,800 students.

The Aberdeen, South Dakota native has also helped to rebuild the school's foundation after it was dissolved because of financial mismanagement.

Mitzel says he's impressed with the Kentucky Wesleyan academic programs, which he calls "some of the best in the nation."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.