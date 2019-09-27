More than 700 flights canceled in Chicago due to storms - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

More than 700 flights canceled in Chicago due to storms

CHICAGO (AP) - More than 700 flights have been canceled in Chicago while severe thunderstorms raked portions of Illinois.

WMAQ-TV reported O'Hare International Airport reported 656 flight cancellations by late Friday afternoon and Midway Airport reported another 65. Delays of nearly an hour and a half also were reported at O'Hare.

The (Peoria) Journal-Star reported firefighters in that city rescued two people from their homes, one with at least 2 feet (0.6 meters) of standing water.

The National Weather Service says more than 2 inches of rain fell in an hour at Pontiac Airport in Livingston in south central Illinois.

